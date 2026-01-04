Samsung Galaxy Watches to detect dementia with new Brain Health feature

Samsung is set to introduce a groundbreaking feature for its Galaxy Watches aimed at detecting dementia and early signs of cognitive decline. This new functionality, called “Brain Health,” will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Brain Health will analyze data collected from Samsung’s smartphones and wearables, including voice patterns, gait changes, and sleep behavior. By monitoring these patterns over time, the system can identify potential cognitive changes and alert users or caregivers to any anomalies detected. The goal is not to replace medical professionals but to offer early warnings that can prompt timely medical intervention.

This feature will be integrated into Samsung’s Health ecosystem, spanning devices like the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring, which track various health metrics, including sleep, fitness, heart health, and nutrition. Samsung is keen on addressing privacy concerns, ensuring that sensitive health data is processed directly on the devices, protected by Samsung’s Knox security technology.

Currently, Samsung is in the final stages of development for the Brain Health system, partnering with medical institutions for testing. While the official launch date and compatible devices have not been confirmed, the feature is set to play a key role in Samsung’s future healthcare strategy.