Punjab boards announce start date for intermediate exams 2026

The education boards of Punjab have confirmed that the Intermediate (FA/FSc/ICS/I.Com) annual exams for 2026 will commence on May 5. This schedule applies to all students across the province.

The submission of admission forms has already begun, and students are encouraged to submit their forms promptly. Officials have emphasized the importance of adhering to the deadlines to avoid late fees.

For many intermediate students, these exams represent a crucial step toward higher education. Authorities have stated that timely form submissions will enable the boards to finalize exam arrangements and ensure smooth operations across all examination centers.

Students who fail to submit their forms by the deadline may incur additional charges due to the late-fee structure. As such, the boards are urging all candidates to follow the announced schedule carefully.

The examinations will be conducted under the supervision of Punjab’s education boards, which are expected to release the detailed date sheets in the coming weeks.