Police ascertains identity of woman, three kids found dead; terms killings personal enmity

Officials say victims went missing on New Year night as postmortem reveals sign of torture amid widening investigation

KARACHI: Police claimed to have ascertained the identities of the four bodies recovered from a dry well near Mai Kolachi Road as a woman and her three children, residents of Kharadar area, describing the killings as a case of personal enmity, officials claimed on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased woman was identified as Anila, who was divorced and had gone missing with her children on New Year night.

The children were identified as her daughter Ishrat Zahra and sons Konain and Hasnain Ali. The bodies were recovered on Friday and later shifted for postmortem examination.

Anila’s sister identified the bodies, while her brother told local media that he last spoke to his sister about a week ago.

He said Anila’s mobile phone had been switched off since December 30, and when he visited her residence two days ago, the house was locked.

He added that the family had no known enmity with anyone and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Docks police SHO Nand Lal said the postmortems had been completed and that investigators were close to identifying the suspects.

“We have registered an FIR under murder charges on the state’s complaint and are pursuing all leads. The culprits will be arrested soon,” he said.

Police said the victims’ bodies bore signs of severe torture, with no bullet wounds found.

Initial findings suggest the victims were killed using a sharp weapon before their bodies were wrapped in blankets and dumped in the well, with stones placed on top to conceal them.

Authorities said Anila had been divorced around two and a half years ago and had been raising her children on her own.

Police are also searching for her husband, who is currently untraceable, and are examining possible personal motives behind the killings.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and directed police and relevant agencies to conduct a thorough and swift investigation.

The bodies have been handed over to the family, while police said all aspects of the case are being probed.