PM reaffirms govt’s commitment to rights, opportunities for visually-impaired

Premier Shehbaz hails Louis Braille’s revolutionary contribution to education and dignity on World Braille Day

Extends goodwill to visually-impaired in Pakistan, world over, urging nation to ensure inclusive opportunities so no citizen left behind

Highlights achievements of visually impaired Pakistanis, including UN Mission officer Saima Saleem

Calls on educational institutions, civil society, private sector, and media to promote Braille literacy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of all special persons, including the visually impaired, ensuring equal opportunities, and building an inclusive society where every individual can contribute meaningfully.

In a message on World Braille Day, observed annually on January 4, 2026, the prime minister extended his heartfelt goodwill to visually impaired citizens in Pakistan and across the globe.

“Today, on the occasion of World Braille Day, I express my feelings of goodwill to the visually impaired in Pakistan and around the world,” he said. He highlighted that Louis Braille’s revolutionary tactile writing system has opened doors to education, access to information, and a dignified life for millions of visually impaired people worldwide.

Rightly acknowledging its significance, the United Nations General Assembly declared January 4 as World Braille Day in 2018, he added. The prime minister also lauded the outstanding achievements of visually impaired individuals in Pakistan, noting that their accomplishments in various fields, aided by Braille, demonstrate that ability and determination can overcome any challenge.

He said visually impaired Pakistanis are excelling with dedication in education, professional life, and even competitive examinations. Highlighting an example, he pointed to Ms. Saima Saleem, who serves in Pakistan’s United Nations Mission as an officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Such achievements are shining examples of perseverance, competence, and national dignity,” he remarked, adding that they reflect the strength of accessible education and social cooperation.

The prime minister emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to international frameworks for disability rights, noting that the country is a member of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD). Pakistan also ratified the Marrakesh Treaty in 2023, which ensures access to published materials in accessible formats for people with visual impairments or other disabilities.

“To protect the rights of the visually impaired, I appeal to educational institutions, civil society, the private sector, and the media to further strengthen joint efforts and promote Braille literacy and accessible facilities,” he said.

He concluded by urging the nation to renew its collective resolve: “Let us ensure that no citizen is left behind and that everyone is provided opportunities to realize their potential, so that every individual, regardless of visual ability, can play a valuable and meaningful role in the development of Pakistan.”