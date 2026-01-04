NATIONAL

Man arrested after viral video shows indecent act near Karachi University

KARACHI: A man has been arrested after a viral video showed him engaging in inappropriate behavior inside a car in front of female students near the main gate of the University of Karachi (UoK), according to ARY News.

The video quickly spread across social media, sparking public outrage. Authorities identified the man as Mohiuddin Ali, and a case was registered against him at the Mobina Town Police Station.

The incident occurred when Ali was seen performing immoral acts inside his vehicle, while several women at the scene recorded the footage. The video was later shared online, prompting immediate action by the police.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) confirmed that the video was taken on January 1. Following its circulation, Karachi police launched an operation and arrested Ali.

During interrogation, Mohiuddin Ali expressed regret for his actions. He admitted feeling ashamed and assured authorities that he would not repeat such behavior.

