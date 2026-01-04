Lightning strike kills two, injures 150 at South Africa festival

A lightning strike hit a festival north of Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday night, leaving two people dead and injuring 150 others, according to local health authorities. The incident occurred near the village of Mathibestad, about 70 kilometers from the capital, where a traditional annual celebration was taking place.

The North West health department reported that the injured individuals were treated at a local health clinic, with 13 of them in critical condition and transferred to another medical facility. Sadly, two people succumbed to their injuries following the strike.

Lightning strikes are a frequent occurrence during the southern hemisphere’s summer season, which typically brings storms to the region. The authorities are continuing to monitor the situation.