KP CM Sohail Afridi to visit Karachi from Jan 9, meet Sindh CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi will visit Karachi from January 9 to 11, where he is scheduled to meet Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss issues faced by the Pakhtun community, particularly problems related to Health Card treatment in the port city.

Speaking to senior journalists in Peshawar on Saturday, CM Afridi said the Sindh chief minister had formally invited him for the meeting.

He said discussions would focus on difficulties encountered by residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while seeking treatment under the Health Card programme at some hospitals in Karachi.

“I will request the Sindh chief minister to help resolve the issues being faced by KP residents in availing treatment on health cards,” CM Afridi said.

During his three-day visit, the chief minister said he would also hold meetings with leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as well as members of Insaf Students Federation (ISF) and Insaf Lawyer Forum (ILF).

He added that he would meet PTI members of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies based in Karachi.

CM Afridi said the visit aimed to strengthen coordination, address public welfare concerns, and engage with party leadership and workers in the country’s largest city.