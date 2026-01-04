CM Afridi vows to follow Imran Khan’s directives on street movement in ‘letter and spirit’

Clarifies his ‘only stance’ is acting upon Imran’s directives to run KP, prepare for street movement

Thanks Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah for inviting for a meeting during his upcoming Karachi visit set for Jan 11

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Sunday reiterated that his sole focus remains implementing PTI founder Imran Khan’s directives—running the province and preparing for the party’s street movement—saying he will follow these instructions “in letter and spirit” and dismissing any other reports as “someone’s personal assumption.”

Afridi had earlier announced Karachi as his next destination to galvanize party supporters, after concluding a three-day visit to Lahore, where he also met the families of jailed senior PTI leaders.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, the KP chief minister said, “I have only one stance. My leader (Imran) has directed me to prepare for a street movement, along with running the administrative affairs of my province. God-willing, I will implement them in letter and spirit.”

میرا موقف ایک ہی ہے۔ کہ میرے لیڈر نے مجھے اپنے صوبے کے انتظامی معاملات چلانے کے ساتھ ساتھ سٹریٹ موومنٹ کی تیاری کے ہدایات دی ہیں۔ میں ان پر من و عن عمل کرونگا انشاءاللّٰہ۔

باقی مجھ سے منسوب کوئی بھی خبر کسی کی ذاتی تصور ہو۔ سندھ کے دورے پر وزیر اعلیٰ سندھ نے جمہوری اقدار اور… — Sohail Afridi (@SohailAfridiISF) January 4, 2026

About his upcoming visit to Karachi, Afridi said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, “respecting democratic values and his office’s dignity,” has invited him for a meeting. Afridi said he had thanked Murad for the invitation and told him that he would meet “the people of my province, and if they had any sort of concerns or issues,” he would definitely meet the Sindh chief minister to resolve them.

While Afridi had earlier stated January 9 as the date for his Karachi trip, in his statement on Sunday he confirmed he would visit Mazar-i-Quaid around 4pm on January 11.

Afridi’s latest statement highlighting his focus on the street movement comes after reports that he had expressed readiness to hold talks with the establishment on provincial matters. However, he clarified that Imran Khan had not instructed him on any dialogue with the establishment, assigning that responsibility instead to Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Senator Allama Raja Nasir.

During his Lahore visit, Afridi had questioned the government’s sincerity in holding talks with PTI and confirmed he was actively working to launch the party’s street movement by engaging multiple stakeholders. He also stated that any formal meetings with the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) or Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir would take place if required.

KP CM orders inquiry and reforms at Zamung Kor

Meanwhile, Afridi has ordered an immediate inquiry into the removal of 11 children from Zamung Kor, a welfare institution for orphaned and underprivileged children. He also directed investigations into hygiene kit distribution, installation of surveillance cameras in classrooms, and immediate provision of teaching staff.

زمونگ کور میں مقیم یتیم اور بے سہارا بچیاں وزیراعلیٰ خیبر پختونخوا محمد سہیل خان آفریدی کی خصوصی مہمان بنی۔ وزیراعلیٰ ہاؤس آمد پر بچیوں کا استقبال کیا گیا،اور وزیراعلی محمد سہیل خان ٓفریدی نے انہیں وزیراعلیٰ ہاؤس کا دورہ کرایا، ان کے ساتھ سیلفیاں بنائیں اور ان بات چیت کی۔ اس… pic.twitter.com/W0puWrXAjY — Government of KP (@GovernmentKP) January 4, 2026

The chief minister announced the establishment of a complaint cell for children and confirmed that the provincial government would cover education fees for Zamung Kor students studying in private colleges. He instructed officials to allocate a special quota for Zamung Kor students under the ETEA merit scholarship programme.

Afridi also approved digitalisation of Zamung Kor’s accounts and stipend disbursement system to ensure transparency and ordered provision of transport for children travelling to colleges and sports academies.

During his visit, Afridi inspected various sections of the Zamung Kor Model Institute, reviewed food quality, and visited the girls’ campus to ensure compliance with previous instructions. Emphasising the government’s responsibility, he said caring for orphaned and vulnerable children is a constitutional, moral, and humanitarian duty. He added that Zamung Kor institutions were established under Imran Khan’s Ehsaas vision and must be run in their true spirit, stating he would personally monitor all related matters.