CJP calls for fast-tracking high-value tax cases, stronger tax-judiciary coordination

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Saturday called for improved coordination between tax authorities and the judiciary and stressed the need to prioritise and fast-track long-pending, high-value tax cases, according to an official Supreme Court statement.

The chief justice made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting focused on developing a sustained and institutional mechanism to resolve complex and long-standing tax disputes. He also emphasised the establishment of a permanent framework to ensure timely and effective adjudication of such cases.

The meeting was attended by Supreme Court Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the FBR’s legal member and other senior officials. Participants discussed measures to address complex tax litigation, reduce case backlogs, enhance legal certainty and safeguard public revenue.

“Prolonged tax litigation not only constrains fiscal space but also undermines investor confidence and economic stability,” the statement quoted the chief justice as saying. He reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to supporting reforms that promote efficiency, predictability and timely justice, particularly in cases impacting the national economy.

According to the statement, deliberations focused on prioritising high-stake tax cases, strengthening coordination between tax authorities and the justice system, improving legal preparedness and case management, and exploring procedural and institutional reforms to ensure consistency and speed in adjudication.

The meeting was part of a broader justice sector reform agenda aimed at improving governance, reducing systemic delays and aligning judicial processes with Pakistan’s economic and development priorities.