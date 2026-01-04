10 killed, over 1,100 injured in 1,039 road crashes across Punjab

Rescue 1122 responds to accidents in all 37 districts in 24 hours, with motorbikes involved in 71pc of reported road traffic crashes

LAHORE: Road traffic accidents across Punjab claimed 10 lives and left 1,169 people injured over the past 24 hours, as the Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,039 road traffic crashes reported in all 37 districts of the province.

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) statement said Rescue 1122 responded to 1039 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 10 people died, while 1169 were injured.

Out of these, 489 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 680 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority (71%) involved motorbikes; therefore, effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 654 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 399 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 184 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 204 persons, placing the Provincial Capital at the top of the list followed by Gujranwala with 63 RTCs and 67 victims and at third Faisalabad with 61 RTCs and 76 victims.

The details further reveal that 1179 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 936 males & 243 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 224 were under 18 years of age, 614 were between 18 and 40 years and the rest of the 341 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 1044 motorbikes, 91 auto-rickshaws, 170 motorcars, 22 vans, 08 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 115 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the aforementioned road traffic accidents.