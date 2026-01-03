Sanaullah terms Imran Khan biggest obstacle to govt–PTI parley

Adviser to PM says PM’s offer made after consulting Nawaz Sharif, establishment and blames PTI founder for blocking dialogue

Questions PTI’s claims of authorized negotiators, citing Aleema Khan’s remarks rejecting talks without founder’s nod

Says govt ready for talks in PM House or Speaker’s Chamber, urging PTI to drop ambiguity and state position clearly

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah said that the biggest impediment to negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is PTI founder Imran Khan himself, asserting that repeated claims of willingness for dialogue from lower-tier PTI leaders lack credibility without clear authorization from the party’s top leadership.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Sanaullah said it was impossible that the prime minister would have extended an offer for dialogue without taking former prime minister Nawaz Sharif or the establishment into confidence.

He said second- or third-tier PTI leaders continue to speak about talks, but unless the PTI founder has a clear and declared policy on negotiations, such meetings would remain futile. He added that Imran Khan has not authorized anyone to negotiate and even his sister Aleema Khan has publicly stated that whoever engages in talks will not be considered part of the PTI.

The adviser further said that PTI has announced a wheel-jam strike, reiterating that the PTI founder remains the main obstacle to negotiations. He claimed that from 2011 to the present day, Imran Khan has consistently blocked dialogue and shown no willingness to negotiate. “We are completely clear about talks, but there is ambiguity on the other side,” he said.

Sanaullah said PTI repeatedly claims it has given permission to certain individuals for negotiations, but the final decision always remains with the PTI founder. “Speak plainly—say you are not in favor of dialogue and want confrontation,” he remarked, questioning whether any benefit resulted from the PTI founder’s previous meeting.

He asked why PTI has not openly acknowledged receipt of the prime minister’s offer and urged the party to clearly state when it is ready to meet. He said the prime minister has even offered to hold talks in the Speaker’s Chamber if PTI leaders are unwilling to come to him, emphasizing that no conditions have been imposed.

“If they want to meet the prime minister, they should come. If they cannot move forward without permission, they should raise this issue directly in the meeting,” he said.

Sanaullah added that the prime minister had also spoken about negotiations during the budget approval process, but even then it was demanded that a meeting with the PTI founder be arranged. He recalled that PTI had earlier stated it could not sit for talks without permission.

“If PTI goes to the Speaker’s Office, arrangements for a meeting with the prime minister can be made. In the meeting, they will present their stance and the prime minister will present his—this is how dialogue moves forward,” he said.

The PM’s aide said he believes the Speaker of the National Assembly and the opposition leader will soon decide the matter during the ongoing session. He added that a decision on the request has already been made and a copy submitted to the Speaker’s Office.

“PTI should negotiate with the prime minister and then sit and discuss whatever they want. We did not try to minus anyone; rather, attempts were made to minus us,” he said.