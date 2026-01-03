What happened during Raja Matloob’s last moments? Conversation recalled by best friend

Raja Matloob, a popular Pakistani digital media personality, tragically passed away in a car accident in Islamabad in December. He was en route to attend his friend Adnan Faisal’s birthday when the incident occurred. A video of the accident in G-11 Islamabad surfaced on social media, showing Raja driving at high speed in an attempt to reach the celebration on time.

Adnan Faisal, deeply emotional, shared the heartbreaking details of Raja’s final moments. He recounted their conversation before the accident and the overwhelming loss he now faces.

Adnan explained, “This year will be very difficult for me as I have lost one of my dearest friends, Raja Matloob. There will be successes and achievements, but Raja Matloob will not be with us. You must have seen the video of the accident circulating online—that was my friend, Raja Matloob, who was on his way to my birthday.”

Adnan recalled how he called Raja, who initially mentioned being in Quetta and unsure if he could make it to the celebration. However, determined to be there for his friend, Raja flew in a private jet, landed in Lahore, and raced to Islamabad via the motorway. They continued their phone conversation, with Raja assuring Adnan that he was close.

At 10:10 p.m., Raja called again, saying he had arrived in Islamabad. But soon after, Adnan heard the sound of a crash during their call. A man picked up Raja’s phone and informed Adnan that his friend had died at the scene. Adnan rushed to the accident site, where he found Raja covered in blood, still breathing his last.

“I held him as he took his last breaths in my hands,” Adnan said. “I asked the man if he was alive, and he told me that he had died on the spot. Some people leave this world, but the grief never leaves.”

This tragic loss has left a deep emotional void, with Adnan expressing that while Raja is gone, the pain of his loss will remain with him forever.