Punjab to fast-track introduction of advanced intravascular cardiac surgery: CM Maryam

Punjab CM meets Oklahoma Heart Hospital delegation, discuss latest techniques

Agree to modernise heart treatment across Punjab, terming intravascular procedures safe alternative to open-heart surgery

Plan training for doctors from major public hospitals, orders modern cardiac facilities at Jinnah Institute, NSMC

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to introduce state-of-the-art intravascular surgery techniques for the treatment of heart diseases as part of its broader effort to modernise cardiac care and enhance public health services across the province.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and a delegation led by Dr Naeem Tahir Khaili, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oklahoma Heart Hospital. The delegation briefed the chief minister on the latest developments in intravascular cardiac surgery and training programmes for medical professionals.

During the briefing, it was stated that intravascular surgery is a safe and advanced alternative to conventional open-heart surgery. The procedure involves minimally invasive techniques, including angioplasty, stent placement, and ablation, performed through a small incision in a blood vessel.

The meeting agreed in principle to provide specialised training to doctors from Children’s Hospital, Nishtar Hospital, and Jinnah Hospital. American specialists will conduct the training sessions to build local capacity in advanced intravascular techniques.

The Punjab chief minister directed health authorities to take immediate steps to introduce modern cardiac treatment methods at the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology and Nawaz Sharif Medical City. She also ordered the procurement of modern medical equipment required for intravascular surgery.

The delegation also briefed the chief minister on the health and educational services being provided by the Rukhsana Foundation. CM Maryam Nawaz appreciated the foundation’s contributions, particularly in the fields of healthcare and education.

Emphasising her government’s commitment to improving public health services, the chief minister said the introduction of advanced cardiac procedures and international-standard training for doctors would significantly enhance the quality of treatment available to heart patients in Punjab.

CM congratulates PAF on successful test of indigenous Taimur Weapon System

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has congratulated the Pakistan Air Force on the successful test of the indigenously developed Taimur weapon system, terming it a significant achievement for the country’s defence capabilities.

In a statement, the chief minister paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces as well as the scientists and engineers involved in the development of the system, saying the successful test reflected the professionalism and technical expertise of national defence institutions.

She said the Taimur weapon system, with the capability to strike land and maritime targets up to a range of 600 kilometres, would further strengthen Pakistan’s defensive preparedness. She added that indigenous defence technology was a symbol of national self-reliance and national pride.

Similarly, CM Maryam Nawaz congratulated PML-N candidate Osama Abdul Karim on his unopposed victory in the by-election for PP-289, Dera Ghazi Khan.

In a statement, the chief minister thanked the people of PP-289 for their support and said the outcome reflected public confidence in the PML-N’s development agenda. She described the victory as a success of PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s vision of public service.

The Punjab chief minister said the people of Dera Ghazi Khan had demonstrated that voters in Punjab prioritise development and progress. She added that in less than two years, the PML-N government had achieved milestones that had not been accomplished in the past.

She reiterated her commitment to continuing development initiatives aimed at improving public welfare across the province.