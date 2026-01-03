NATIONAL

JCP to meet on Jan 15 to discuss LHC judges issue

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) will be held on January 15 to discuss making permanent 13 additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi will preside over the meeting. LHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Aalia Neelum, federal law minister and the attorney general of Pakistan will attend the meeting.

Nine additional judges were appointed on February 10, 2025, while four were appointed on March 4, 2025.

The judges are Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Justice Waqar Haider Awan, Justice Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar, Justice Syed Ahsan Raza, Justice Javed Iqbal, Justice Jawad Zafar, Justice Khalid Ishaq, Justice Awais Khalid, Justice Sultan Mehmood, Justice Raja Ghazanfar Ali, Justice Tanvir Ahmad Sheikh, Justice Tariq Mehmood Bajwa and Justice Abhar Gul Khan.

