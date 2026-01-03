World

Israeli army fires shots near UN troops in Lebanon

By Mian Abrar
BEIRUT, LEBANON- OCTOBER 20: Smoke rises from explosions, Beirut Rafic Hariri Airport, the illuminated area seen behind the explosion on October 20, 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon. Israel continues its heavy bombardment of various parts of Lebanon, with people staying in the streets to protect themselves from the attacks. (Photo by Ugur Yildirim/ dia images via Getty Images)

BEIRUT: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said gunfire from an Israeli position hit close to its peacekeepers twice on Friday, reporting no casualties but decrying a “concerning trend”.

The Unifil has repeatedly reported Israeli fire near or towards its personnel in recent months, and last week said an Israeli attack near one of its positions lightly wounded a peacekeeper.

Personnel patrolling in south Lebanon on Friday “reported 15 rounds of small arms fire that struck no more than 50 metres away from them”, a Unifil statement said. Shortly afterwards, “peacekeepers in a second patrol in the same area reported approximately 100 rounds of machine-gun fire struck approximately 50 metres from them”, it added, reporting no damage or injuries.

“Peacekeepers assessed that the fire came from an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) position south of the Blue Line in both cases,” the statement said, referring to the de facto border, and “sent a ‘stop fire’ request through its liaison channels”.

It said Unifil had informed the Israeli army about the peacekeepers’ activities in advance.“Incidents like these are happening on a too-regular basis, and becoming a concerning trend,” the statement said.

“We reiterate our call to the IDF to cease aggressive behaviour and attacks on or near peacekeepers working for peace and stability along the Blue Line.” Unifil has acted as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon for decades and recently has been working with Lebanon’s army to support a year-old ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The force on Friday noted that “attacks on or near peacekeepers are serious violations” of a 2006 UN Security Council resolution that formed the basis of the current ceasefire. Under the November 2024 truce, Israel was to withdraw its forces from south Lebanon, but it has kept them at five areas it deems strategic and carries out regular strikes on Lebanon, usually saying it is targeting Hezbollah sites and operatives.

Under heavy US pressure and fears of expanded Israeli strikes, Lebanon has committed to disarming Hezbollah, starting in the south near the frontier. Last August, the UN Security Council voted for the peacekeepers to leave Lebanon in 2027.

Previous article
Trump says Maduro captured after ‘large-scale’ strikes; US court indicts Venezuelan president on drug, weapon charges
Next article
Mamdani’s letter to jailed student leader Umar Khalid riles BJP
Mian Abrar
The writer is Head of News at Pakistan Today. He has a special focus on current affairs, regional and global connectivity, and counterterrorism. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

