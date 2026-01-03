Ishaq Dar discusses Yemen peace process with FMs of Saudi, UAE

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday held separate telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, during which he appreciated their initiatives.

In a statement issued by Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, Pakistan welcomed the decision of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council to hold comprehensive talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at resolving the conflict, stressing the need to advance the process in a peaceful environment.

The statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued full support for Yemen’s unity and regional security.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan, based on brotherly relations and the principles of unity, hopes that regional efforts will help restore lasting peace and stability in Yemen.

According to details, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan shortly after arriving in Beijing, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

According to an FO post on X, the two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation during the call. It was their second interaction this week, following an earlier exchange of views on regional developments.

The FO said Dar welcomed the Saudi Foreign Ministry’s statement on Yemen and appreciated the efforts of all parties aimed at resolving regional tensions through dialogue.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share close ties based on strategic military cooperation, economic partnership and shared Islamic values. The relationship includes Saudi financial assistance and energy supplies to Pakistan. In September this year, the two countries also signed a landmark mutual defence agreement, under which an attack on one would be considered an attack on both.

Meanwhile, the FO issued a separate statement expressing Pakistan’s support for Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity. Islamabad welcomed the call by Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council for dialogue to be held in Riyadh and urged all stakeholders to engage in good faith towards a negotiated political settlement.

“Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast support for the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen,” the statement said, expressing hope that regional efforts would help bring lasting peace and stability to the country.

The statement followed fresh escalation in Yemen, where the government a day earlier announced an operation to reclaim military positions from southern separatists, including the recovery of one of the largest military camps in Hadramout province.