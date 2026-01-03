Ishaq Dar departs for Beijing to co-chair Pakistan–China strategic dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar departed for Beijing on Saturday to co-chair the seventh round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 4, the Foreign Office confirmed.

According to an official statement, Ishaq Dar is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and will be the first foreign dignitary to visit China in 2026. The strategic dialogue will be jointly chaired by Dar and Wang Yi.

The Foreign Office said the talks will focus on reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China, identifying new avenues for collaboration, and further strengthening the two countries’ all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Earlier this week, the Foreign Office described the strategic dialogue as the highest consultative mechanism between the two nations, providing a structured platform to assess bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

During the dialogue, the two foreign ministers are also expected to announce a series of initiatives and commemorative activities to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The Foreign Office added that the visit reflects the regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and underscores their shared commitment to deepening cooperation, promoting regional peace and stability, and advancing sustainable development.

The previous round of the strategic dialogue was held in Islamabad in August, during which Wang Yi met with Dar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and President Asif Ali Zardari. At that time, China reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with Pakistan to support regional peace, development, and stability.