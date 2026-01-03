Iran’s Armed Forces on standby, Araghchi responds to Trump’s threat

Araghchi made the remarks in a post on his X account in response to US President Donald Trump’s interventionist remarks.

“Those in Iran impacted by transient exchange rate volatility have recently been peacefully protesting, as is their right,” Araghchi wrote.

“Separate from that, we have witnessed isolated incidents of violent riots—including attacks on a police station and throwing of Molotov cocktails at police officers. Given President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard within U.S. borders, he of all people should know that criminal attacks on public property cannot be tolerated,” he added.

“This is why President Trump’s message today, likely influenced by those who fear diplomacy or mistakenly believe it is unnecessary, is reckless and dangerous,” Araghchi further noted.

“As in the past, the Great People of Iran will forcefully reject any interference in their internal affairs. Similarly, our Powerful Armed Forces are on standby and know exactly where to aim in the event of any infringement of Iranian sovereignty,” Araghchi stressed.

In a post published on his social media platform, Trump wrote that if Iran “shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters,” the United States would “come to their rescue.”

“If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump,” he wrote on one of his social media accounts.