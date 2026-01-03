Iranian envoy hails ‘martyrs of ummah’ as heroes, friends of oppressed

Ambassador Moghaddam hails Qasem Soleimani as hero of the oppressed, praising him for resistance against Israeli expansionism

Scholars, journalists attend commemorative gathering

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam paid glowing tribute to Martyr Qasem Soleimani, the legendary commander of the Quds Force, and other “martyrs of the Islamic Ummah,” hailing them as symbols of resistance and unwavering defenders of the oppressed.

Speaking at a solemn ceremony organised by the Iranian Embassy here on Saturday, the envoy described them as “friends of the oppressed” and “Muslim heroes on the path of God,” underscored their sacrifices in defending Palestinians, Syrians and Lebanese against what he termed Israel’s expansionist ambitions.

The event, titled “The Martyr of the Islamic Ummah,” drew a diverse gathering of religious scholars, intellectuals, journalists and citizens from various walks of life. It served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggles across the Muslim world, blending commemoration with calls for resistance against perceived oppression.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Moghaddam portrayed the martyrs not as fallen soldiers but as eternal figures sustained by divine providence. “The status of the martyrs is very high; they are alive and receiving sustenance from God Almighty,” he declared. “They remained on the path of God and were martyred on the righteous path.”

Drawing from personal experience, the ambassador revealed his close association with some of these figures. “I have personally worked with some of these martyrs. They were Muslim heroes on the great path, the pinnacle of intelligence—wherever they went, they rose to the top,” he said. Rejecting conventional paths to political power through ministries or parliaments, they chose “the path of struggle and challenge, the difficult path,” confronting what he described as “the enemies of God and humanity.”

Linking their sacrifices to broader regional conflicts, the envoy accused the “Zionist government” of oppressing Palestinians and attempting to crush Hamas over the past two years. “Israel is an evil government, backed by the Western bloc,” he charged.

He also praised Iran’s pre-revolutionary leadership for supporting the Palestinian cause even while imprisoned, crediting them with resisting Israeli expansionism.

Referring to recent developments, Ambassador Moghaddam highlighted intelligence failures and hostage releases, which he said had exposed vulnerabilities. “The conspiracies of the Zionists have become clear,” he asserted. Expressing gratitude to Pakistan, he thanked its people, government, parliament and political parties for standing with Palestinians. “We are proud that we came out of the 12-day war, but the Zionists want to destabilise this region,” he said.

Vowing steadfast resistance, he said Iran would never yield. “Iran and its leaders stand in front of this system and will never bow their heads. Allah promises that whoever supports the oppressed, He will come to their aid. We will join the ranks of the martyrs. We will always be against the oppressor.”

Prominent religious scholars echoed the ambassador’s message. Renowned scholar Mufti Gulzar Naeemi said Qasem Soleimani had sacrificed his life not only for Iran but for Islam as a whole. Referring to activities in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, he described their martyrdom as resistance against “international colonialism.”

Allama Iftikhar Naqvi, convener of the Imam Khoumeni Foundation, highlighted the enduring legacy of the martyrs. “There is no greater honour than for a martyr to live forever on the path of God and Islam,” he said.

Quoting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Naqvi said the martyrs had inspired hundreds of followers and thwarted their enemies. “They are oppressors and will remain so, but the time is near when peace and Islam will be spread everywhere,” he added.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the martyrs and for the oppressed people of Gaza and other Islamic countries.

Amid escalating regional tensions, the gathering underscored a narrative of steadfast faith and transnational solidarity, portraying the “martyrs of the Islamic Ummah” as enduring symbols of resistance. As Ambassador Moghaddam remarked, their chosen path was “a movement for the oppressed and the path of God Almighty”—one that continues to resonate deeply with many across the Muslim world.