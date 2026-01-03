Four bodies found in Karachi manhole, teen killed in alleged police shootout

Police says decomposed bodies of a man, two women and child recovered near Mai Kolachi Phatak

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah orders immediate investigation and detailed report

KARACHI: Four decomposed bodies, including two women and a child, were recovered from a manhole near Mai Kolachi Phatak in Karachi on Friday, prompting Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to order an immediate investigation.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza said the victims included one man, two women, and a child, who appeared to have been dead for 10 to 15 days. The discovery came after a garbage collector alerted authorities, and Edhi Foundation volunteers, accompanied by police, retrieved the bodies.

Police and rescue officials said concrete blocks had been placed inside the sewer to conceal the remains, and no identification documents were found at the scene. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examinations, which will help determine the cause of death and assist in identification. Officials said the women appeared to be between 24 and 45 years old, the man around 25 to 30, and the child approximately 14 to 16. Prolonged exposure to sewage water made immediate identification impossible.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Zain Baloch described the area as a “jungle area” with no nearby residential settlements, noting similar incidents had occurred in the past. Rescue officials added that initial evidence suggested the victims may have been brought to the site before being killed, and signs of violence were present.

The incident comes amid a surge in violent deaths in Karachi, with at least seven bodies recovered from various parts of the city, including New Karachi, Dhoraji, Safora, and Mai Kolachi, during the first two days of 2026.

Sindh CM takes notice

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the incident and directed police and relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. He called for a detailed report to establish the facts and identify those responsible, assuring that justice would be ensured for the affected families. “The protection of citizens’ lives and property is the government’s top priority,” the chief minister said.

In a separate case, a 17-year-old student, Komal, was killed by a stray bullet during an alleged police encounter in Landhi. She was travelling in a rickshaw with her mother and brother near Landhi No 6 when the bullet shattered the rickshaw glass, killing her on the spot. SSP Korangi Fida Hussain Janwari said the firing occurred during a face-to-face exchange between police and suspected robbers who had snatched Rs300,000 and a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old woman, Bushra, died near Landhi Hospital crossing after a trailer collided with the motorcycle she was riding. Police said the trailer driver fled the scene.