Four bodies found from Karachi manhole ‘bear marks of torture’

KARACHI: The initial post-mortem on the four bodies found in a manhole in Mai Kolachi area of Karachi has revealed torture marks on them.

Sources in the police told that the post-mortem had also shown that the bodies had been hit with a large object.

However, their identities could not be established till the filing of this news, they said, adding that one of the bodies was that of an aged woman. The bodies had been concealed from public view by putting a blanket over them.

And there were rocks on the blanket as well, sources elaborated. On the other hand, police surgeon Dr. Samia Tariq said that the exact reason for their deaths would only be ascertained once the complete post-mortem report was received.

Elaborating further, she said that one of the bodies was that of a 13 to 14-year-old boy. “There are marks of torture on his head, face and neck,” the doctor said, adding that another body was that of a 10-year-old boy whose chin had been slashed.

The third body, she went on to say, was that of a 14 to 15-year-old girl on whose head, face and neck there were marks of torture. “The fourth body is that of an aged woman, whose head bears several marks of torture.”

DIG South said that the bodies were 10 to 15 days old.

On Friday, police and rescue services recovered four decomposed bodies from a gutter on Karachi’s Mai Kolachi Road.

South Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza said the bodies were found in the limits of Docks police station.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving information from a scavenger about the presence of the bodies. Upon recovery, it was found that they were 10-15 days old and had decomposed.

Two of the bodies were male and the other two female. An Edhi Foundation spokesperson in a statement said one of the deceased appeared to be a boy.