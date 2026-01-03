DPM Dar condoles death of Khaleda Zia during Bangladesh High Commission visit

Senator Dar offers fateha for former PM Khaleda Zia, pays tribute to her resilience, leadership and lifelong public service

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday visited the Bangladesh High Commission to express his condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, according to a Foreign Office (FO) statement.

He conveyed his sympathies to the Acting High Commissioner of Bangladesh, offered fateha, and recorded his impressions in the book of condolence. Senator Dar recalled meeting Begum Khaleda Zia during his visit to Bangladesh a few months ago, the FO said.

“With deep sorrow, I note the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party,” he said. “On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, and on my own behalf, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Bangladesh, and to her family and supporters. Begum Khaleda Zia devoted her life to public service and the welfare of her nation. Her resilience and leadership during challenging times have left a lasting legacy. She will be remembered with respect by all who value service to country and people,” the statement said.

He added, “At this difficult moment, the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh. We share your grief and pray that you find strength and comfort in the memories of her service and the legacy she leaves behind.”

DPM, Azeri Minister Review Bilateral Ties

On the other hand, Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, to discuss the realization of Azerbaijani investment worth US$2 billion in Pakistan. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations and agreed to further enhance cooperation, said teh FO in another statement.

The Deputy Prime Minister underscored the importance of high-level engagements in strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation in areas of mutual interest. It was agreed to finalize a mechanism to facilitate Azerbaijani investments in identified sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

DPM/FM Interacts with Young Officers

Meanwhile, Senator Ishaq Dar interacted with probationary officers of the 53rd Common Training Programme (CTP) during their visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The delegation was led by the Director General of the Civil Service Academy (CSA), Lahore, with the Foreign Secretary also in attendance.

During his remarks, the DPM/FM emphasized Pakistan’s key national priorities and encouraged the young officers to serve the country with dedication, professionalism, and integrity, upholding the highest standards in their future careers.