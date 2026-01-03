Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Afridi

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi in the case of making misleading statements against the state institutions after Afridi failed to show up.

Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah ordered the police to arrest the chief minister and produce him in court. Later the court adjourned the case’s hearing until January 17.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had registered a case against the CM under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.