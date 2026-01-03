Contribution of English Courses to undergraduate academic development

The initiative of English courses at undergraduate level in Pakistani universities has proved beneficial in academic development. English as a medium of instruction holds a significant position within the Pakistani education system. Besides institutions where Urdu is the medium of instruction, English is widely used to teach most subjects up to the college level. At the university level, English serves as the principal medium of instruction, with the exception of a few disciplines that are taught in the national language (Urdu) or in specific foreign languages. Even in such cases, English translations are frequently preferred to ensure clearer understanding. Consequently, English is taught as a Second Language (ESL) in higher educational institutions across Pakistan.

However, English as a second language in Pakistan has acquired considerable significance, and proficiency in English confers substantial advantages in higher education. Within this framework, the teaching and assessment of English particularly in written form are widely recognized as instrumental in fostering critical thinking, metacognitive awareness, and deep approaches to learning. To enhance students’ linguistic and academic competencies, universities offer a range of compulsory English courses, including Expository Writing, Comprehension and Presentation Skills, English Grammar and Comprehension, Critical Reading and Writing, Communication and Presentation Skills, Functional English, Creative Content Writing, English Composition and Comprehension, and Communication and Writing Skills, and so on.

These courses, mandated by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), are offered from the first to the third semester across all academic disciplines. These disciplines include the natural sciences, social sciences, biological sciences, medical sciences, environmental sciences, computer sciences, media studies, anthropology, defense and strategic studies, statistics, mathematics, history, English, law, pharmacy, economics, and architecture, among others. The primary objective of these compulsory courses is to address deficiencies in students’ English language proficiency at the initial stage of university education. Their mandatory inclusion reflects the broader reality that English functions as the dominant medium of instruction in Pakistani higher education institutions, leaving students with little alternative but to engage with and develop competence in the language.

At the undergraduate level, a substantial number of students exhibit low to average proficiency in English per study of Haidar and Fang, 2019. This limited proficiency can be attributed to multiple factors, including the continued reliance on traditional teaching methods, outdated curricula, inadequate linguistic competence, insufficient learning resources, low motivation to address language deficiencies, weak teacher–student rapport, and a generally casual or disengaged attitude toward learning.

However, Panhwar and Melanie (2023) examined strategies to enhance student engagement in large ESL classes at a Pakistani university. Employing a participatory action research framework, the study emphasized cooperative learning as a pedagogical approach. A comprehensive review of the literature, combined with a detailed situational analysis, informed the development of an initial instructional plan incorporating two cooperative learning strategies: Student Teams–Achievement Divisions (STAD) and Think–Pair–Share (TPS). This plan was implemented over one semester in a compulsory second-year undergraduate ESL course through a series of interactive mini action-research cycles. Data were gathered via classroom observations, student questionnaires, and semi-structured group interviews. The findings revealed that the cooperative learning intervention significantly enhanced students’ behavioral, cognitive, and emotional engagement when compared with their prior experiences in traditional lecture-based classrooms.

On this basis, it has been observed that the inclusion of diverse assessment methods and pedagogical approaches by expert faculty members has resulted in considerable improvement in students’ performance by the end of the semester. Pedagogical practices tailored to students’ specific needs such as formative assessments, quizzes, presentations, group participation, and regular teacher–student interaction have collectively contributed to measurable gains in academic performance.

Prior to university entry, deficiencies in language proficiency resulting from limited training and outdated syllabi at the intermediate level often failed to meet the academic demands of higher education. Although these gaps were not systematically addressed in earlier stages of education, the rigorous requirements of university-level written expression necessitate structured guidance and sustained support from qualified faculty. The introduction of undergraduate English courses represents a commendable step toward addressing students’ linguistic deficiencies.

Lectures alone cannot improve student performance; effective learning requires two-way interaction and meaningful communication facilitated through appropriate pedagogical approaches. Moreover, instruction delivered by a faculty with expertise in functional linguistics has resulted in a substantially higher proportion of students demonstrating improved understanding of English. An integrated approach combining grammar with syntactic and morphological structures, language studies, and critical discourse analysis has proven to be an effective and comprehensive framework for supporting students’ linguistic development.

Undergraduate students in Pakistan have demonstrated steady progress following the implementation of new pedagogical approaches, particularly through the introduction of the English courses across disciplines, where English functions as the primary medium of instruction. These courses have played a significant role in helping students address persistent weaknesses in their understanding and use of English as a Second Language. The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has introduced these courses as a strategic initiative to strengthen students’ academic language skills.

