ISLAMABAD: China and Russia Saturday denounced the U.S. blatant use of force against sovereign state of Venezuela and action against its president.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Saturday said China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the U.S. blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its president.
It’s reported that the U.S. launched military strikes on Venezuela and President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that the U.S. has “successfully” carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, have been taken and “flown out of the country.”
In response, the spokesperson said such hegemonic acts of the U.S. seriously violate international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region.
“China firmly opposes it,” said the spokesperson, urging the U.S. to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop violating other countries’ sovereignty and security.
Russia Condemns US Strikes on Venezuela, Backs UNSC Emergency Meeting
The Russian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the US military strikes against Venezuela, calling them an “act of armed aggression” lacking credible justification.
“This morning, the United States carried out an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This causes deep concern and condemnation. The pretexts cited to justify such actions are unfounded,” the ministry said.
Moscow expressed full solidarity with the Venezuelan people and reaffirmed support for the Bolivarian government’s efforts to defend national sovereignty and interests.
The ministry endorsed calls by Caracas and Latin American partners for an emergency session of the UN Security Council.
The ministry emphasized that Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as declared in 2014, and stressed Venezuela’s right to self-determination, free from “destructive, let alone military, external interference”.
Warning against further escalation, Russia urged all parties to prioritize dialogue over confrontation.
“Ideologically driven hostility has replaced pragmatic engagement and the willingness to build predictable, trust-based relations. The path forward lies in diplomatic solutions and we stand ready to assist,” the ministry said.
The Russian Embassy in Caracas continues operating normally despite the US armed aggression against Venezuela, the ministry added.
The ministry also confirmed the earlier statement of the embassy, saying that no Russian citizens have been reported injured, and consular authorities remain in continuous contact with both Venezuelan officials and nationals in the country.