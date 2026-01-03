ISLAMABAD: China and Russia Saturday denounced the U.S. blatant use of force against sovereign state of Venezuela and action against its president.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Saturday said China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the U.S. blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its president.

It’s reported that the U.S. launched military strikes on Venezuela and President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that the U.S. has “successfully” carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, have been taken and “flown out of the country.”

In response, the spokesperson said such hegemonic acts of the U.S. seriously violate international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region.

“China firmly opposes it,” said the spokesperson, urging the U.S. to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop violating other countries’ sovereignty and security.