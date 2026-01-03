Beijing’s quiet challenge to US influence in Latin America

By any historical measure, great powers rarely announce their ambitions with fireworks. They prefer white papers, strategic roadmaps, and bureaucratic understatement. China’s latest policy paper on Latin America and the Caribbean, released quietly in late 2025, belongs squarely in that tradition. Yet to treat it as routine diplomacy would be a serious misreading of the moment.

This is Beijing’s first major update on the region since 2016. In the years between, the world has hardened. The US-China rivalry has moved from abstraction to structure. Sanctions have replaced persuasion. Financial systems have become instruments of power. In that context, China’s Latin America strategy is not a provocation— it is a declaration of intent.

Phrases such as “a community with a shared future” and opposition to “unilateral bullying” are not accidental. They resonate with governments that have grown wary of conditional aid, fluctuating Western attention spans, and moral lectures that rarely survive strategic inconvenience. China is not promising leadership. It is offering alignment without subordination.

At the political level, China is explicit about its expectations. Recognition of the “One China” principle remains foundational. Taiwan is treated not as a negotiable issue but as a test of seriousness. In return, Beijing pledges reciprocal support on sovereignty and territorial integrity— a currency many states value in an increasingly interventionist world.

Washington openly engages Taiwan while insisting Beijing respect US sensitivities in the Western Hemisphere. From China’s perspective, the symmetry is obvious. Great powers test boundaries where they can. China’s Latin America policy paper reflects a world that is already multipolar, not one that might become so. Washington can respond with anger— or with strategy. History tends to reward the latter.

What sets China apart is the scope of its political engagement. Beijing is no longer content with executive-level diplomacy. It seeks ties with legislatures, political parties, and state institutions across the ideological spectrum. Left or right, populist or technocratic— it makes little difference. What matters is continuity.

This is a sharp contrast to the Western habit of organizing partnerships around shared values and common adversaries. That model has strengths, but it also limits reach. China’s indifference to ideology allows it to build influence incrementally and persistently, even as governments change.

Infrastructure remains central to China’s strategy. Projects such as Peru’s $3.5 billion Chancay port or rail links across South America are tangible and visible. But the more consequential shift lies in finance.

Beijing is openly encouraging reduced reliance on the dollar in regional trade. Currency swap agreements, local-currency settlements, and deeper cooperation among central banks are no longer peripheral ideas. They are policy objectives.

In Washington, this is often interpreted as an attack on the dollar’s primacy. That framing misses the point. De-dollarization is not ideological rebellion; it is strategic insurance. Once the USA demonstrated its willingness to weaponize access to the dollar-based financial system, other states began exploring alternatives. Latin American governments, even those aligned with Washington, have taken note.

Coupled with expanding Chinese credit lines— such as the $9.2 billion facility announced in 2025— and the growing presence of Chinese financial institutions, a parallel ecosystem is emerging. It is not yet dominant. But it is credible. And credibility, in international finance, changes behaviour.

The USA still carries historical sensitivities rooted in the Monroe Doctrine. Though obsolete as policy, its logic endures. Chinese control over ports, lithium, energy grids, and digital infrastructure alarms Washington, where competition makes such leverage consequential for US interests.

Resource access sharpens the picture. China’s investments in lithium across Bolivia, Argentina, and Chile intersect directly with US efforts to secure supply chains for batteries, defence systems, and clean energy technologies. Agricultural trade tells a similar story, as Brazilian and Argentine exports increasingly displace US farmers in the Chinese market.

Latin America, however, is not a passive arena. Governments in the region face pressing development needs and limited financing options. The Chinese capital is often welcomed not because it is Chinese, but because it is available.

Panama’s withdrawal from the Belt and Road Initiative in early 2025 under US pressure illustrates the dilemma. Strategic alignment with Washington can carry immediate economic costs. Chinese engagement, by contrast, often arrives with fewer visible conditions— though not without long-term consequences.

The real risk for the USA is not that China will “take over” Latin America. That fear is exaggerated. The greater danger is strategic complacency— the assumption that influence persists by default. History suggests otherwise. Power erodes when engagement fades.

