Army Captain, soldier martyred in Gilgit-Baltistan snow clearance operation

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army captain, a soldier, and a civilian machine operator were martyred during a snow clearance operation in Gilgit-Baltistan after a snow slide struck Burzil Pass, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.
According to a statement by the military’s media wing, the operation was launched on the night between January 2 and 3 to clear heavy snow and reopen Burzil Pass to facilitate the operational movement of troops in the area. The mission was being carried out using heavy machinery and was led by Captain Asmad, 28.
The ISPR said that at around 2am on January 3, a sudden snow slide occurred while the operation was underway, trapping Captain Asmad, two soldiers, and a civilian machine operator from the Public Works Department (PWD).
After strenuous rescue efforts, all four were pulled out of the snow. However, Captain Asmad, Sepoy Rizwan, 32, and machine operator Essa succumbed to their injuries and embraced martyrdom.
“These individuals rendered the ultimate sacrifice while leading a challenging operation in extreme weather conditions to facilitate the movement of forces,” the ISPR said, paying tribute to their devotion and sacrifice.
The statement added that the martyrdom of the fallen personnel reflects the resolve of the Pakistan Armed Forces to defend the country and fulfil their duties, even at the cost of their lives.
