PM directs new exploration, digitization of oil and gas sector

Premier Shehbaz stresses digitization of oil and gas supply chain to help curb smuggling of POL products

Lauds OGDCL over discovery of significant new reservoirs of oil and gas in Nashpa Block area of Kohat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on matters pertaining to the Petroleum Division, directing that the exploration of new oil and gas resources be prioritized to conserve precious foreign exchange spent on petroleum imports.

The prime minister emphasized that exploring domestic energy resources was critical for national economic stability. He also issued directives to digitize, on a priority basis, the entire supply chain for the import and domestic utilization of oil and gas.

“With the digitization of the oil and gas supply chain, the smuggling of these products will be effectively curbed, which will ultimately benefit the national exchequer,” the prime minister stated.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the comprehensive roadmap for the petroleum and gas sector. It was informed that the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had discovered significant new reservoirs of oil and gas in the Nashpa Block area of District Kohat.

The prime minister congratulated the nation on this major discovery and appreciated the relevant departments for their dedicated work. The new reserves are expected to yield approximately 4,100 barrels of oil per day.

The meeting was further informed that, during the current winter season, domestic consumers experienced better gas pressure compared to the previous year. Officials also reported that work on RLNG connections has been expedited, with a target of 350,000 new connections to be achieved by June 2026.

“Pipelines for the Sheva and Batani gas fields have been commissioned, while work on the pipeline from the Kot Palak gas field is in progress,” the meeting was told.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, and other senior government officials.

Ashrafi appointed as Coordinator for Religious Harmony, Pakistani Diaspora in Muslim World

In related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, as Coordinator for Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in the Middle East and Muslim Countries.

The appointment comes at a critical time as Pakistan seeks to strengthen its engagement with the Muslim world amid evolving regional dynamics and the strategic importance of relations with Gulf and other Islamic countries, said a press release here on Thursday.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has previously served as a special representative and brings extensive experience in religious diplomacy, interfaith engagement and international outreach. In his new role, he will be responsible for enhancing coordination, promoting mutual understanding and further improving Pakistan’s relations with Islamic and Arab states, particularly in matters related to religious harmony and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora.

Widely recognised for his efforts to promote interfaith and inter-sectarian harmony, tolerance and peaceful coexistence within Pakistan, Ashrafi has played an important role in encouraging dialogue among different religious schools of thought.

He is a member of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League and is also affiliated with several prominent international and Islamic organizations. He maintains close and longstanding ties with leading Islamic scholars and senior figures across the Arab and Muslim world.