NATIONAL

PM approves 14-member caretaker cabinet for Gilgit Baltistan

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the formation of a 14-member caretaker cabinet for Gilgit-Baltistan, with the appointments finalized in coordination with the caretaker chief minister of the region.

According to official details, the prime minister granted the approval in his role as chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council, following which a formal notification was issued. The notification confirmed that the caretaker cabinet was constituted after consultations with the caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister.

Those appointed to the caretaker cabinet include Sajid Ali Baig, Engineer Altaf Hussain, and Ghulam Abbas. Other members are Colonel (retd) Abrar Ismail, Meher Dad, Sharafat Din, Maulana Sarwar Shah, Raja Shehbaz Khan, and Mumtaz Hussain.

Additionally, Dr Niaz Ali, Syed Adil Shah and Bahadur Ali have also been named as part of the caretaker setup. Syed Fatima and Abdul Hakeem have been appointed as advisors.

The newly approved caretaker cabinet will oversee administrative affairs in Gilgit-Baltistan until the formation of an elected government.

Previous article
ECP seeks reply from KP CM’s Advisor over Haripur by-polls irregularities claim
Next article
20 million children still lack access to education in Pakistan
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan secures spot in U19 tri-series final with dominant win over...

Pakistan U19 secured their place in the final of the U19 tri-series with a commanding 133-run victory over Afghanistan on Friday. The win, powered...

6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Mexico

Pakistan to witness first Supermoon of 2026 on January 3

How to go viral on YouTube? It isn’t creativity, it’s brainrot AI slop

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.