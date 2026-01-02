PM approves 14-member caretaker cabinet for Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the formation of a 14-member caretaker cabinet for Gilgit-Baltistan, with the appointments finalized in coordination with the caretaker chief minister of the region.

According to official details, the prime minister granted the approval in his role as chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council, following which a formal notification was issued. The notification confirmed that the caretaker cabinet was constituted after consultations with the caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister.

Those appointed to the caretaker cabinet include Sajid Ali Baig, Engineer Altaf Hussain, and Ghulam Abbas. Other members are Colonel (retd) Abrar Ismail, Meher Dad, Sharafat Din, Maulana Sarwar Shah, Raja Shehbaz Khan, and Mumtaz Hussain.

Additionally, Dr Niaz Ali, Syed Adil Shah and Bahadur Ali have also been named as part of the caretaker setup. Syed Fatima and Abdul Hakeem have been appointed as advisors.

The newly approved caretaker cabinet will oversee administrative affairs in Gilgit-Baltistan until the formation of an elected government.