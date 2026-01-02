Pakistan to witness first Supermoon of 2026 on January 3

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe the first Supermoon of 2026 on Saturday, January 3, when the full moon is expected to appear brighter and larger than usual, according to astronomical experts.

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has confirmed that the Supermoon, traditionally known as the “Wolf Moon,” will occur on January 3, marking the end of a series of Supermoons that began in October 2025.

A Supermoon occurs when the moon comes closer to Earth than its average distance, making it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter compared to a regular full moon.

Suparco noted that the Supermoon will rise in Pakistan at 5:51 p.m. on January 3, with the moon’s illumination reaching 99.8%. The event will remain visible during the nights of January 3 and 4, providing an extended viewing period for observers.

At the time of the Supermoon, the distance between the Earth and the Moon will be approximately 362,312 kilometers. This will make the moon appear 6 to 7% larger than an average full moon.

Astronomers explained that Supermoons generally occur in sequences of three to four consecutive events, with the current series concluding on January 3. The next Supermoon will occur in November 2026, marking the second Supermoon of the year. However, there will be no third Supermoon in 2026.