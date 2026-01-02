NATIONAL

Pakistan, seven other Muslim states voice alarm over Gaza humanitarian crisis

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates have expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, citing harsh winter conditions, damaged infrastructure and severe shortages of essential supplies.

In a joint statement, the ministers said nearly 1.9 million people were living in inadequate shelters, including children, women, the elderly and medically vulnerable individuals. They commended United Nations agencies, including UNRWA, as well as international non-governmental organisations for continuing relief efforts, and called for sustained and unrestricted humanitarian operations.

The statement reaffirmed support for UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and referred to wider international efforts linked to ceasefire arrangements and post-conflict recovery in Gaza. It urged immediate relief measures, including the provision of durable shelters, medical supplies, clean drinking water and the restoration of damaged infrastructure. The ministers also called for the opening of the Rafah Crossing in both directions to ensure unhindered humanitarian access.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation on the ground remains grave. More than 52,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 18,000 children. Over 90 per cent of homes have been destroyed, 84pc of hospitals and nearly all schools have been damaged or obliterated, and around two million people have been forcibly displaced.

The United Nations has warned of an increased risk of famine in Gaza. Issues related to humanitarian access have also been raised before the International Court of Justice in cases filed by several states, while analysts have highlighted serious concerns under international humanitarian law as legal reviews continue.

Previous article
Any arrest by police without lawful procedure amounts to abduction: IHC
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Seven media men awarded life terms in May 9 digital terrorism...

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad has sentenced five individuals, including prominent online commentators, to multiple life terms for what it described as...

Epaper_26-01-02 LHR

Epaper_26-01-02 KHI

Epaper_26-01-02 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.