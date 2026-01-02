Pakistan, seven other Muslim states voice alarm over Gaza humanitarian crisis

ISLAMABAD: The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates have expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, citing harsh winter conditions, damaged infrastructure and severe shortages of essential supplies.

In a joint statement, the ministers said nearly 1.9 million people were living in inadequate shelters, including children, women, the elderly and medically vulnerable individuals. They commended United Nations agencies, including UNRWA, as well as international non-governmental organisations for continuing relief efforts, and called for sustained and unrestricted humanitarian operations.

The statement reaffirmed support for UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and referred to wider international efforts linked to ceasefire arrangements and post-conflict recovery in Gaza. It urged immediate relief measures, including the provision of durable shelters, medical supplies, clean drinking water and the restoration of damaged infrastructure. The ministers also called for the opening of the Rafah Crossing in both directions to ensure unhindered humanitarian access.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation on the ground remains grave. More than 52,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 18,000 children. Over 90 per cent of homes have been destroyed, 84pc of hospitals and nearly all schools have been damaged or obliterated, and around two million people have been forcibly displaced.

The United Nations has warned of an increased risk of famine in Gaza. Issues related to humanitarian access have also been raised before the International Court of Justice in cases filed by several states, while analysts have highlighted serious concerns under international humanitarian law as legal reviews continue.