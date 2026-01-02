Pakistan reiterates One-China policy, backs Beijing on Taiwan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s position that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, reiterating its support for Beijing amid recent developments in the Taiwan Strait.

Responding to media queries, FO spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan and China were “iron-clad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners” and stressed Islamabad’s consistent support for China on matters concerning its core interests, including Taiwan.

“We will continue to adhere to the One-China principle and regard Taiwan as an inalienable part of China,” he said.

The spokesperson noted that similar remarks had also been made during the FO’s weekly press briefing a day earlier in response to a question about the United States’ sale of arms to Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan as its territory, a position rejected by the self-governed island.

While the FO statement did not specify the exact developments prompting the remarks, it followed the completion of large-scale Chinese military drills around Taiwan. The exercises included live-fire operations simulating a blockade of key ports and attacks on maritime targets.

Meanwhile, the US State Department on Thursday criticised the Chinese war games, saying they had “unnecessarily” heightened tensions in the region. Calling on Beijing to halt its military pressure, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott urged China to exercise restraint and engage in meaningful dialogue.