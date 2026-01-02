Pakistan joins seven countries in calling for urgent relief as Gaza conditions deteriorate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and seven other Muslim-majority countries on Friday expressed grave concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, warning that harsh winter weather, limited aid access and widespread infrastructure destruction were pushing civilians deeper into crisis.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Qatar, Indonesia, Jordan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said the humanitarian conditions in Gaza had deteriorated sharply, with severe weather further compounding the suffering of the population.

The statement noted that heavy rainfall, storms and unstable weather had intensified hardships for civilians, particularly for displaced families living in makeshift shelters. It said the situation was being aggravated by restricted humanitarian access, acute shortages of life-saving supplies and delays in the entry of materials needed to restore basic services and temporary housing.

According to the ministers, nearly 1.9 million people remain vulnerable, many of them displaced and living in unsafe conditions. Flooded camps, damaged tents, collapsing structures and exposure to cold temperatures have significantly increased health risks, including the spread of disease, especially among children, women, the elderly and people with existing medical conditions.

The foreign ministers highlighted that Gaza’s already fragile infrastructure had been severely damaged by the war, leaving large sections of the population without reliable shelter, clean water or medical services. They said the impact of severe weather had exposed the depth of the humanitarian emergency.

The statement praised the efforts of United Nations agencies, particularly the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, as well as international humanitarian organisations, for continuing to deliver assistance under extremely challenging conditions. The ministers stressed that these organisations must be allowed to operate freely and without obstruction in both Gaza and the West Bank.

They said any attempt to restrict the work of UN bodies and humanitarian organisations was unacceptable and called on Israel to ensure sustained, predictable and unrestricted humanitarian access, given the central role these agencies play in responding to the crisis.

The eight countries reiterated their support for a United States-drafted resolution adopted by the UN Security Council last year endorsing President Donald Trump’s plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza. They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the implementation of the plan to help maintain the ceasefire, end hostilities and create conditions for a dignified life for Palestinians.

The ministers also underscored the urgent need to immediately begin and expand early recovery efforts, including the provision of durable and dignified shelter to protect civilians from harsh winter conditions.

Calling on the international community to meet its legal and moral responsibilities, the statement urged pressure on Israel, as the occupying power, to lift restrictions on the entry and distribution of essential supplies such as shelter materials, medical aid, clean water, fuel and sanitation support.

The foreign ministers further demanded the immediate, full and unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza through UN agencies, the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and hospitals, and the opening of the Rafah Crossing in both directions, in line with agreed arrangements, to ease the suffering of the civilian population.