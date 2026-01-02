NATIONAL

IHC sets Jan 21 for hearing of plea against Imran Khan’s X account

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has scheduled the hearing of PTI founder Imran Khan’s petition seeking the suspension of his X (formerly Twitter) account for January 21.

The court has directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Imran Khan, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit their responses ahead of the hearing.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the Islamabad High Court issued a written order in the case following a petition filed by citizen Ghulam Murtaza, which requests the removal of posts from Imran Khan’s X account during his imprisonment, declaring them illegal.

The petition argues that posts made from an official account of a convicted prisoner during incarceration, which contain propaganda or malicious content, are unlawful. It calls for NCCIA and PTA to investigate and determine who was operating the account while Imran Khan was in jail.

The petition further requests that all such illegal posts be blocked and removed from social media platforms.

Previous article
Seven media men awarded life terms in May 9 digital terrorism case
Next article
Shahzad Akbar alleges second targeted attack on UK home within a week
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.