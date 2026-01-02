IHC sets Jan 21 for hearing of plea against Imran Khan’s X account

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has scheduled the hearing of PTI founder Imran Khan’s petition seeking the suspension of his X (formerly Twitter) account for January 21.

The court has directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Imran Khan, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit their responses ahead of the hearing.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the Islamabad High Court issued a written order in the case following a petition filed by citizen Ghulam Murtaza, which requests the removal of posts from Imran Khan’s X account during his imprisonment, declaring them illegal.

The petition argues that posts made from an official account of a convicted prisoner during incarceration, which contain propaganda or malicious content, are unlawful. It calls for NCCIA and PTA to investigate and determine who was operating the account while Imran Khan was in jail.

The petition further requests that all such illegal posts be blocked and removed from social media platforms.