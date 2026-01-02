NATIONAL

ECP issues show-cause notice to KP CM’s aide over remarks on election forms

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a show-cause notice to Shafi Jan, Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister for Information and Public Relations, over what it termed misleading and unsubstantiated claims regarding Forms 45 and 47 linked to the Haripur by-election.

According to the notice, the remarks were made during an interview on the Charsadda Journalist YouTube channel, where Shafi Jan allegedly made allegations against the Election Commission without providing any supporting evidence. The commission said the statements related to the preparation and handling of Forms 45 and 47, which form the basis of vote consolidation and result compilation.

The ECP has directed the KP official to submit a detailed written explanation within seven days, along with documentary proof to substantiate his claims. It warned that failure to respond within the stipulated period would lead to further legal proceedings under the relevant provisions of election law.

In its notice, the Election Commission stated that the comments attributed to Shafi Jan were misleading in nature and appeared to be an attempt to cast doubt on the credibility of a constitutional institution. It said such statements risk undermining public trust in the electoral process, particularly during a sensitive period following by-elections.

The commission emphasised that any misinformation concerning the conduct of elections, especially matters related to Forms 45 and 47, is viewed seriously as these documents are central to transparency, accountability and the integrity of election results.

To support its position, the ECP attached both the video recording of the interview and a written transcript of the remarks with the notice served on the KP chief minister’s aide. The commission reiterated that public office-holders are expected to exercise responsibility and restraint when commenting on electoral matters, warning that unfounded allegations could invite strict legal consequences.

News Desk
