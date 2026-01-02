Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh cleared after years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has approved the resumption of direct passenger flights by Bangladeshi airlines, paving the way for the restoration of long-suspended air links between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the start of the new year.

Following formal government clearance, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to Bangladeshi carriers to operate direct services to Karachi, marking a significant development in regional aviation connectivity. Officials said the move reflects a renewed effort to strengthen transport and people-to-people links between the two countries.

According to CAA sources, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been authorised to operate direct passenger flights from Dhaka to Karachi. The approval has been granted until March 30, 2026, after which the arrangement will be subject to review based on operational and regulatory considerations.

Under the decision, Bangladeshi airlines have also been allowed to use Pakistan’s airspace via officially designated routes, enabling smoother and more efficient flight operations. Aviation authorities said this would help streamline scheduling and reduce operational constraints for carriers operating between South Asia and other regions.

In addition, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been allocated a dedicated operational slot at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. Officials said the airline will be required to provide complete flight and passenger details to the Karachi Airport Administration ahead of departure from Dhaka, in line with aviation safety and security protocols.

Aviation officials believe the restoration of direct air services will improve travel convenience for passengers, particularly for families, business travellers and diaspora communities. They added that the move is also expected to support trade, tourism and broader economic engagement between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Direct flights between the two countries had remained suspended for years, forcing passengers to rely on indirect routes. The latest approval signals a step towards normalising air travel links and enhancing regional cooperation in civil aviation.