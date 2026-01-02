Dense winter fog paralyses life across Punjab, KP

PESHAWAR: Dense fog, described by commuters as the thickest spell of the winter so far, blanketed large parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday morning, reducing visibility to near zero and forcing the closure of major motorways, authorities said.

Lahore was among the worst-affected cities, where early morning commuters struggled to navigate roads as visibility dropped sharply. Motorists reported that windscreens and helmet visors were rendered almost useless, forcing vehicles to move at a crawling pace. Traffic congestion was reported on several key arteries as drivers relied heavily on fog lights to make their way through the city.

Residents said the fog appeared heavier and more persistent than previous spells this winter, effectively swallowing large parts of Lahore. The situation was compounded by severe cold and hazardous air quality, disrupting daily routines and affecting road, rail and air travel across the region.

Officials said a sharp drop in temperatures, combined with extremely low visibility and poor pollution levels, led to widespread delays and inconvenience for thousands of commuters and passengers. The cold wave intensified overnight, worsening fog conditions across several districts of Punjab and KP.

As visibility deteriorated, multiple sections of the motorway network were closed as a precautionary measure. Motorway Police confirmed that traffic was suspended on M-1 from Peshawar to Risalpur and from Swabi to Burhan, M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M-4 from Abdul Hakeem to Multan, M-5 from Multan to Zahir Pir, and M-11 from Lahore to Sialkot.

Motorway Police Central Region spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed said the closures were imposed to protect motorists and passengers from potentially fatal accidents in hazardous conditions. He said driving during dense fog posed serious risks due to sudden visibility loss and delayed reaction times.

Authorities advised travellers that fog conditions usually ease during daylight hours, adding that travel between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm is comparatively safer. Drivers were urged to use the Grand Trunk Road where possible, reduce speed, and keep fog lights switched on at all times.

Officials also appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors until conditions improve. Dense fog was also reported at several points along national highways, where visibility ranged between zero and 100 metres, further disrupting traffic flow.

The Motorway Police said motorists requiring assistance or real-time updates could contact the National Highways and Motorway Police helpline at 130.