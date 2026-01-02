Chinese mainland official calls for peaceful development of cross-Strait relations

BEIJING: A Chinese mainland official on Friday called for efforts to promote peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait and achieve national reunification.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in a New Year message to people of Taiwan.

He extended New Year wishes and sincere greetings to people in Taiwan, as conveyed in the message published in this year’s first issue of the “Relations Across Taiwan Strait” magazine.

Reiterating the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, Song said that in 2026 the mainland will continue expanding exchanges and cooperation and promoting integrated development across the Strait, while resolutely opposing secessionist activities seeking “Taiwan independence” and external interference to maintain peace and stability in the region.

“We are ready to engage in dialogue and consultation with political parties, organizations and people from all walks of life in Taiwan concerning cross-Strait relations and national reunification on the basis of the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus,” he said.

The year 2025 saw cross-Strait relations move forward despite difficulties, with momentum and strength building for national reunification, he said, highlighting greater facilitation for Taiwan residents to travel to the mainland and the significantly increased number of young people and first-time visitors from Taiwan to the mainland.

Efforts were stepped up to advance with the high-quality development of the demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development and fully implement equal treatment for Taiwan residents and Taiwan enterprises on the mainland, while national sovereignty and territorial integrity were firmly defended, he said.

Song called on people across the Strait to take on their historical responsibilities and join hands to oppose secessionism and work for national reunification.