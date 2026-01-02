Balochistan rolls out women-only Pink Bus Service in Quetta

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has launched a women-only Pink Bus Service in Quetta at the start of the new year, aiming to provide safe, dignified and reliable public transport for women and female students, officials said.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced the initiative through a message on social media platform X, stating that the service has been introduced to address long-standing transport and safety concerns faced by women during daily travel in the provincial capital.

He said the provincial government was committed to running the Pink Bus Service on a permanent basis and would gradually expand it to other districts of Balochistan in future phases. According to the chief minister, the initiative is expected to play an important role in improving women’s access to education, employment opportunities and healthcare facilities.

Bugti said providing a secure and dependable public transport system for women was a key part of the provincial government’s broader reform and development agenda. He added that women’s empowerment through practical and sustainable measures remained a top priority of his administration.

Officials said the service has been introduced specifically to cater to female students and working women who often face safety risks, harassment and limited transport options while commuting. They noted that the lack of secure public transport has long been a barrier to women’s participation in education and the workforce in the province.

The launch of the Pink Bus Service has been welcomed by many residents, with women describing it as a positive and much-needed step towards safer urban mobility in Quetta. Authorities believe the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive and gender-sensitive public services and could help encourage greater participation of women in public life across Balochistan.