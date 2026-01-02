World

6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Mexico

By Agencies

A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit southern Mexico on Friday, January 2, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck at approximately 1:58 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, in the state of Guerrero. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles), and there have been no tsunami threat warnings following the event.

This earthquake was the largest recorded near Rancho Viejo in the past year and the only quake reported in the region over the past 30 days, according to EarthquakeTrack.com. Over the past year, Mexico has experienced more than 1,000 earthquakes with a magnitude of 1.5 or greater.

Shortly after the main earthquake, a 4.2 magnitude aftershock was reported at 8:17 a.m. (local time), about 43 kilometers (27 miles) east of Acapulco de Juárez. The aftershock occurred at a shallow depth of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) and was felt in the neighboring areas of Guerrero. Light to moderate shaking was reported in Acapulco, Cuernavaca, and other nearby communities.

