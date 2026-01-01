Three people shot dead, another injured in Panjgur

PANJGUR: Three people were shot dead and another injured when unidentified armed men opened fire in the Katagri area of Panjgur district in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to police, the attackers targeted four men before fleeing the scene.

The deceased were identified as Zahid Muhammad Hussain, Jasim son of Nawab Jan, and Saifullah son of Hayat. The injured man was identified as Qudoos son of Malang.

Police said the motive behind the killings has not yet been determined, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier, on Dec 27, 2025, security forces eliminated four Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, on 26 December 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur District, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the Khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored Khwarij were killed, the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the statement added.