NATIONAL

PML-N wins by-election for PP-289 Dera Ghazi Khan

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged victorious in the by-election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-289 Dera Ghazi Khan.

PML-N candidate Osama Abdul Karim was elected unopposed as a Member of the Provincial Assembly after all other candidates withdrew from the race.

According to the Returning Officer, a total of 11 candidates initially submitted their nomination papers. Nine candidates withdrew on the previous day, while the 10th candidate also took back his nomination papers on the final day, leaving Osama Abdul Karim uncontested.

The seat had fallen vacant after former MPA Mahmood Qadir Leghari was elected to the National Assembly. As per the Election Commission’s schedule, polling in the constituency was earlier expected to be held on January 25.

