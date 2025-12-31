PM Shehbaz urges Muslim unity in call with Saudi Crown Prince

Premier Shehbaz, MBS reaffirm Pakistan–Saudi fraternal ties, stress dialogue, diplomacy for regional peace

Leaders reaffirm shared commitment to further strengthening long-standing fraternal bonds

PM thanks Saudi leadership for consistent support as MBS expresses desire to visit Pakistan next year

Premier expresses satisfaction with bilateral ties between Islamabad and Riyadh during meeting with Ambassador Al-Malkiy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday underscored the importance of unity and harmony within the Muslim Ummah during a “very warm and cordial” phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), reaffirming Pakistan’s deep fraternal ties with the Kingdom and commitment to regional peace and stability, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

During the call, PM Shehbaz conveyed his warm wishes to both Crown Prince Mohammed and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. “The prime minister thanked His Royal Highness for his warmth and affection towards Pakistan. Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the long-standing fraternal bonds between both countries, which had attained new heights in recent months,” the statement read.

The telephonic talks followed a Foreign Office statement reaffirming Pakistan’s “complete solidarity” with Saudi Arabia amid a resurgence of violence in Yemen. The leaders also exchanged views on regional developments, with the prime minister emphasising the need to maintain unity and harmony within the ranks of the Ummah amidst current challenges.

Telephone call between the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,… pic.twitter.com/lezcFgIGzK — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) December 31, 2025

“While expressing Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the Kingdom, the prime minister said it was imperative to maintain regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement added.

Crown Prince Mohammed thanked PM Shehbaz for the call and reiterated Riyadh’s desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest, also expressing his intention to undertake an official visit to Pakistan in the coming year.

PM discusses regional, global developments with Saudi ambassador

Earlier, PM Shehbaz held a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy to discuss regional and global developments. According to a PMO statement, the prime minister conveyed his warm wishes to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed, expressing satisfaction with bilateral ties between Islamabad and Riyadh.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, H.E. Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the warm and cordial meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his respectful regards and good wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy… pic.twitter.com/jkWGJHkDCS — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 31, 2025

Ambassador Al-Malkiy relayed warm greetings from the Saudi leadership and reiterated the Kingdom’s desire to expand cooperation across all areas of mutual interest. “The Prime Minister reaffirmed his strong commitment and resolve to further deepen the long-standing fraternal bonds between both countries,” the statement said.

Islamabad: H.E. Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (Wednesday, 31 December 2025).@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/Wc2I5oOTeN — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) December 31, 2025

PM Shehbaz also expressed gratitude for Crown Prince Mohammed’s support, which he said had brought the two countries closer than ever before, and recalled his meetings with the crown prince throughout the year, describing them as highly productive. He also appreciated Saudi Arabia’s consistent support for Pakistan in times of need.

The meeting further covered recent regional and global developments, with the prime minister stressing the need to maintain peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.