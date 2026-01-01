PM seeks time-bound strategy to accelerate economic reforms, investment

Premier Shehbaz calls economic governance reforms inevitable, directing ministries to submit practical proposals quickly

Says focus on boosting exports, executing key projects, stressing federal–provincial coordination for growth

Tasks Pakistani embassies with investors’ facilitation, urging equal emphasis on industry, agriculture sectors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday underscored that the implementation of the government’s policies on economic governance was inevitable, directing all relevant ministries to submit time-bound, practical proposals and a comprehensive strategy with minimal duration to accelerate economic reforms and investment.

Chairing a review meeting on economic reforms, increased investment, and progress on proposed developmental projects on the first day of the New Year, the prime minister also sought recommendations aimed at further facilitating both foreign and domestic investors.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presiding over a meeting of the Federal Ministries on implementation of Economic Governance Reforms. pic.twitter.com/9Z9Tc8IpOP — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 1, 2026

He emphasized that coordination among all ministries, coupled with close cooperation between the federal and provincial governments, was critical for effective economic reforms and sustained economic growth.

Calling institutional and administrative facilitation of investors a key government priority, the prime minister directed all ministries to promptly prepare recommendations related to external and internal investment and development projects in their respective sectors.

He said that special focus should be placed on promoting exports and timely execution of relevant projects in order to increase investment.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیرِ صدارت نئے سال کے پہلے دن معاشی اصلاحات، سرمایہ کاری میں اضافے اور مجوزہ ترقیاتی منصوبوں کی پیشرفت پر جائزہ اجلاس وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف نے تمام متعلقہ وزارتوں سے عملی اقدامات اور کم سے کم دورانیہ پر مشتمل جامع حکمت عملی کے لیے تجاویز طلب کر… pic.twitter.com/tZqZRXMgFL — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 1, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz also instructed the relevant ministries to extend full cooperation through Pakistani embassies worldwide to facilitate foreign investors. He further directed that initial orientation on investor facilities and other relevant investment-related information be made available at Pakistani missions abroad.

He also asked all ministries to give equal attention to industrial production, agriculture, and other important sectors with a view to attracting greater investment.

During the meeting, representatives from various ministries briefed the prime minister on progress regarding ongoing developmental projects and work on economic, institutional, and administrative reforms.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Ahad Khan Cheema, Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar, chief secretaries of all provinces; the National Coordinator of SIFC, and other relevant government officials.