Pakistan Railways posts Rs17b freight revenue in H1 FY26, eyes Rs100b milestone

Official report says freight sector earns Rs3b in Nov–Dec despite strikes

Railway Police reforms enhance passenger security and confidence with digitalization and strict measures against smuggling to boost efficiency

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has recorded a historic performance in the freight sector during the first half of Financial Year 2025–26, generating over Rs17 billion in just six months, underscoring the organization’s operational stability and robust strategy. Despite several days of strike, the freight sector maintained strong momentum, earning more than Rs3 billion in November and December alone.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi praised the management’s performance, stating that if the current pace continues, freight revenue is expected to surpass Rs38 billion by the end of the financial year. He also expressed confidence that Pakistan Railways will become the first national institution to achieve Rs100 billion in revenue in 2026, marking a historic milestone.

The Minister announced that all trains will undergo phased upgrades by the end of 2026, providing passengers with a safer, more comfortable, and modern travel experience. He added that CCTV installation in trains will be completed next year, alongside the full digitalization of Pakistan Railways.

Speaking on Railway Police reforms, Abbasi said the force has been trained along modern lines, significantly enhancing passenger security and confidence. He remarked that the current Pakistan Railways Police is the best in the organization’s 78-year history.

He highlighted that transparent recruitment, strict action against ticketless travel and smuggling, and strong measures to curb theft have substantially improved overall performance.

Reaffirming his commitment, the Federal Minister stated that reforms will continue at full pace to transform Pakistan Railways into a financially strong, passenger-friendly, secure, and modern institution.