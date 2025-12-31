Pakistan expresses full solidarity with Saudi Arabia amid Yemen violence

FO says Islamabad committed to Saudi security and regional stability, reiterating support for Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity

Stresses dialogue and diplomacy for an inclusive, enduring settlement, opposing unilateral moves escalating conflict in Yemen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday expressed “complete solidarity” with Saudi Arabia amid a resurgence of violence in Yemen, reaffirming its commitment to the security of the Kingdom and support for lasting peace in the region, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

“Pakistan expresses complete solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirms its commitment to the security of the Kingdom,” the FO statement said. Islamabad also reiterated its support for the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen, as well as all efforts to establish lasting peace and stability in the country.

The statement added, “Pakistan strongly opposes unilateral steps by any Yemeni party that may further escalate the situation, undermine peace efforts, and threaten the peace and stability of Yemen as well as that of the region,” while welcoming regional initiatives aimed at de-escalation.

“Pakistan maintains its firm support for the resolution of the Yemen issue through dialogue and diplomacy and hopes that Yemen’s people and regional powers work together towards an inclusive and enduring settlement, safeguarding regional stability,” it said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed regional and global developments in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, according to a statement from the PMO. The prime minister conveyed warm wishes to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed, expressing satisfaction with the bilateral relations between Islamabad and Riyadh.

Ambassador Al-Malkiy, in turn, relayed greetings from the Saudi leadership and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan across all areas of mutual interest. “The Prime Minister reaffirmed his strong commitment and resolve to further deepen the long-standing fraternal bonds between both countries,” the PMO added.