NATIONAL

Murree Expressway closed for traffic due to severe snowfall

By Staff Correspondent
Pakistani turists sit over a car as they cross a street covered with snow during a snowfall in Murree, some 65 km north of Islamabad, on January 5, 2019. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP)

ISLAMABAD: The Murree Expressway has been temporarily closed for all non-essential traffic due to severe snowfall, authorities announced on Thursday.

The closure affects the stretch from Phulgara Toll Plaza to Murree. Local residents, however, can still access the hill station via the N-75 highway, which remains open.

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) shared the update on social media, urging visitors to avoid traveling to Murree unless absolutely necessary.

Teams from the NHMP and the National Highway Authority (NHA) are working around the clock with specialized machinery to clear snow and restore normal traffic flow on the expressway.

Authorities have stressed that safety is the top priority and have advised motorists to exercise caution while traveling in the area.

Travelers are also being urged to equip their vehicles with tire chains, keep fuel tanks full, and follow the directions of traffic officers.

Weather reports indicate that rain and snowfall are expected to continue in Murree and the nearby Galiyat region until early January, prompting officials to maintain heightened readiness and continuous snow removal operations.

