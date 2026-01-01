Multiple vehicles collide on Multan Road in Lahore due to dense fog

LAHORE: A chain-reaction collision involving several vehicles occurred on Multan Road, Lahore, following dense fog that severely reduced visibility in the area. The accident caused significant traffic congestion, with long delays reported as rescue teams and traffic police rushed to the scene to manage the situation and clear the wreckage.

The crash, which took place during the early hours when visibility was at its lowest, involved multiple vehicles, though no fatalities have been reported so far. Emergency response teams were quick to arrive, providing immediate assistance to those involved and redirecting traffic to minimize further accidents.

Authorities have issued a public warning advising commuters to exercise extreme caution while driving in these conditions. Drivers have been urged to use fog lights, reduce their speed, and maintain safe distances from other vehicles to prevent further incidents as the dense fog continues to affect the region.

Local traffic updates indicate that disruptions on Multan Road are expected to last for several hours, with delays spreading to surrounding areas. Commuters are advised to avoid the route if possible and seek alternative paths to reach their destinations.

This incident highlights the ongoing risks associated with foggy conditions, which are common during the winter months in Lahore. Authorities are continuing to monitor the weather conditions and will provide further updates as needed. As the fog persists, residents and commuters are urged to remain vigilant and adjust their travel plans accordingly.