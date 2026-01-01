Sports

Multan Sultans likely to replace Rizwan with Pakistan captain for PSL 11

By News Desk

Multan Sultans are reportedly considering Pakistan’s T20 captain Salman Ali Agha as a replacement for Mohammad Rizwan as captain for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) season.

Rizwan, who has been a key figure in Multan Sultans’ success in the PSL, has already stepped down from the captaincy. This change is part of a broader restructuring at the franchise, which will now be directly operated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for PSL 11 following the end of the previous ownership arrangement. The team is expected to be auctioned again after PSL 11.

As part of the overhaul, Lahore Qalandars’ head coach Aqib Javed is set to take on the role of Head of Cricket Affairs, responsible for player recruitment, long-term planning, and cricket operations. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s current head coach, Mike Hesson, is expected to step in as head coach of the Sultans. Other potential candidates for supporting roles in the coaching staff include Abdul Razzaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, and Taufeeq Umar.

If the changes go ahead, the Sultans will enter PSL 11 with a completely revamped structure, featuring a new captain, a new coaching team, and the PCB temporarily overseeing off-field operations.

Previous article
Internet services disrupted across Pakistan due to outage
Next article
ECP issues final notice to 446 lawmakers over delay in asset statements
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan reaffirms One-China policy; exchanges nuclear, prisoner lists with India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has “consistently supported China in all matters of its core interests, including Taiwan,” Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said on Thursday,...

Aerial firing injures 25 in Karachi on New Year’s Eve, 59 arrested

Iran govt building attacked amid ongoing protests

2025 proves to be ‘year of failures and setbacks’ for India, says report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.