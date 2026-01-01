Multan Sultans likely to replace Rizwan with Pakistan captain for PSL 11

Multan Sultans are reportedly considering Pakistan’s T20 captain Salman Ali Agha as a replacement for Mohammad Rizwan as captain for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) season.

Rizwan, who has been a key figure in Multan Sultans’ success in the PSL, has already stepped down from the captaincy. This change is part of a broader restructuring at the franchise, which will now be directly operated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for PSL 11 following the end of the previous ownership arrangement. The team is expected to be auctioned again after PSL 11.

As part of the overhaul, Lahore Qalandars’ head coach Aqib Javed is set to take on the role of Head of Cricket Affairs, responsible for player recruitment, long-term planning, and cricket operations. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s current head coach, Mike Hesson, is expected to step in as head coach of the Sultans. Other potential candidates for supporting roles in the coaching staff include Abdul Razzaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, and Taufeeq Umar.

If the changes go ahead, the Sultans will enter PSL 11 with a completely revamped structure, featuring a new captain, a new coaching team, and the PCB temporarily overseeing off-field operations.