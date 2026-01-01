Master Paints and FG/Din secure commanding wins in 6th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup

LAHORE: Master Paints and FG/Din showcased exceptional skill and strategy to claim victories at the 6th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2025-26 at the Jinnah Polo Fields. The tournament, sponsored by Master Paints in the loving memory of Sufi Haris, saw high-octane action despite the chilled Lahore weather, drawing a vibrant crowd of polo enthusiasts and families.

Match 1: Master Paints outclass PB in high-scoring opener

The day’s first encounter saw Master Paints secure a convincing 7–4.5 victory over PB. Master Paints dominated the field with a balanced offensive display, led by Amirreza Behboudi, who was in sublime form, hammering in four goals. He was ably supported by Sufi M Amir, Sufi Haroon, and M Ali Malik, each contributing one goal to round off the tally.

On the losing side, PB started with a 0.5-goal handicap advantage. Bilal Haye led their fight with two goals, while Ahmad Ali Tiwana added another two, but it wasn’t enough to bridge the gap against the clinical Master Paints lineup. The match was officiated by umpires Nicanor Bruz and Marcos Rivarola.

Match 2: FG/Din gallop to victory against Diamond Paints

The second match was a fast-paced affair where FG/Din outpaced Diamond Paints with a final score of 8.5–6. FG/Din, who began with a 0.5-goal handicap advantage, relied heavily on the brilliance of Mekayial Sami, who spearheaded the attack with four impressive goals. Saqib Khakwani was equally instrumental, slotting in three goals, while Sheikh Muhammad Farhad added one goal to ensure a comfortable win for FG/Din.

Diamond Paints fought valiantly throughout the four chukkas. Raja Jalal Arslan was the standout performer for the side, firing in four goals. Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed chipped in with one goal each, but the collective strength of FG/Din proved too much to overcome. Umpires Nicanor Bruz and Col Omer Minhas oversaw the proceedings.

The matches were witnessed by a sizeable and passionate crowd that braved the winter chill to cheer on their favorite teams. Among the notables present was Jinnah Polo Fields Club Secretary Adil Sultan Rao, along with various sports personalities and families of the players, making for a festive yet competitive atmosphere.